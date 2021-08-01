OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. OWNDATA has a market cap of $569,137.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00431390 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00841663 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

