Oxbull.tech Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $124,818.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

