Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,413.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and $93,413.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,006.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.82 or 0.06320529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.01323864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00352089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00125709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00599768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00355691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00293613 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,995,567 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

