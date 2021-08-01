P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIOE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. P10 has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Get P10 alerts:

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.