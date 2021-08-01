P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIOE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. P10 has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.09.
P10 Company Profile
