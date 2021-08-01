Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

