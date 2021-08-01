Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYTL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

