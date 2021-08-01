Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PGTK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
