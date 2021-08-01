Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGTK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

