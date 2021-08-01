PAID Network Hits Market Capitalization of $38.81 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. PAID Network has a market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $768,598.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 83.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00137485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,995.77 or 0.99933584 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00827939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.