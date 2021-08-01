Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 304.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

