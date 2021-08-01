Pancake Bunny 1-Day Volume Hits $8.87 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $14.17 or 0.00035524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $7.23 million and $8.87 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.