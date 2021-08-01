PancakeSwap Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $394.11 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00084789 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 203,938,175 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

