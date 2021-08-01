Panda Yield (BBOO) Hits Market Cap of $56,820.27

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Panda Yield has a market cap of $56,820.27 and $1,964.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

