Pangolin Market Cap Reaches $21.19 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $21.19 million and $771,801.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.