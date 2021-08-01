Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $808,473.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

