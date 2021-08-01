Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

