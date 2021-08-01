Parachute Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $217,836.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 661,196,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

