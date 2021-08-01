ParkinGo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $349.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,788.10 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00069407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

