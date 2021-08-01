ParkinGo Trading Down 1.6% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $314.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.12 or 0.99995444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

