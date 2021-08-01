PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.51 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and $1.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.87 or 0.00379976 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.00815475 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

