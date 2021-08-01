Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Parsons worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $38.62 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

