Particl Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $2,572.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00296942 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,441,682 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,084 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

