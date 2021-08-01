Patientory Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $16,457.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00785760 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

