Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

NASDAQ PATI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.38%.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.