Patron Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $4,052.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

