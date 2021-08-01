Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,125 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $126.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.