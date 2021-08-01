Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 4,610 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

