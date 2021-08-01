Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $10,108,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Moderna stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,316 shares of company stock valued at $80,433,286. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.