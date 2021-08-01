Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

