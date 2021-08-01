Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.13. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

