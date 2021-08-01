Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $412.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $288.13 and a 12-month high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

