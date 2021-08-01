Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $129.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.