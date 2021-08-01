Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.46 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.43.

ADP opened at $209.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

