Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

