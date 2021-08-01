Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $282.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.34. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

