Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57.

