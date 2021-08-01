Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $138.69 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

