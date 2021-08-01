Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $159.72 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

