Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

