Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD opened at $242.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

