Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $103.19 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

