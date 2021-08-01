Pawtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,608.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $17,608.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00137639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.23 or 1.00081033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.44 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

