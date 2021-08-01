PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0005

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. PAXEX has a market cap of $8,660.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.45 or 0.00978984 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.