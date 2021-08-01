PayBX (AXPR) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00801585 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040067 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

