PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.53. PDC Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $9.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

