Peanut Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $83,916.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,101 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.