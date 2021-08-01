Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.