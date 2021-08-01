Peercoin Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and $10,441.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,053,596 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

