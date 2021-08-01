Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.