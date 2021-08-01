PegNet (PEG) Price Down 53.1% This Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 55% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $224,585.90 and $1,146.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00104121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.05 or 1.00315028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00840474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

