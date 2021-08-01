Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON opened at $118.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

